The Resurrection of Jesus Christ Film Logo Remnant Platform Logo OTAON Artist Group Agency Logo

Newly Launched Remnant platform announces its Partnership with the upcoming movie "The Resurrection of Jesus Christ" for its worldwide release.

The Passion of the Christ was a groundbreaking film and I am honored to be a part of Gods sequel. I am confident that this film will be just as powerful and inspiring as the first one.” — David Wood, Executive Producer of The Resurrection of Jesus Christ

IRVINE , CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Newly Launched Remnant platform announces its Partnership with the upcoming movie " The Resurrection of Jesus Christ " for its worldwide release.Remnant Platform launches globally during Resurrection Week."The Resurrection of Jesus Christ" is to be released on its brand new platform Remnant. Remnant delivers a brand new family faith platform that's launching this resurrection weekend. It integrates the modules of streaming like Netflix, social media like Facebook, selling like Amazon, with content like Youtube with a secure payment platform like PayPal."I am very excited to be producing this film," said Wood. "The Passion of the Christ was a groundbreaking film and I am honored to be a part of Gods sequel. I am confident that this film will be just as powerful and inspiring as the first one."Wood is currently in talks with several major Christian studios to finance the project. He is also in the process of assembling a team of experienced filmmakers to bring the story to life. "We are going to self-produce and partner with every Christian Media and Ministry on the planet."Gods Sequel will be bringing together people of morals, values, and faith together on one safe and secure platform."The Resurrection of Jesus Christ" is slated to be released to worldwide streaming on Remnant and in theaters in 2025/2026.Also launching is a 24-hour spiritual coaching app that anyone can ask questions about Jesus, God, Faith, Marriage, Addiction, and get an immediate response from 1 of 1000 live coaches trained to help with biblical guidance and prayer. This app has launched on The Resurrection Website now.For more information on the platform and the movie go to:Press Release Generated by OTAON Artist Group Press inquires can be directed to press@otaon.agency

David Wood: The Resurrection