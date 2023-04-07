Newly Launched Remnant platform announces its Partnership with the upcoming movie "The Resurrection of Jesus Christ"

Remnant Platform launches globally during Resurrection Week.
"The Resurrection of Jesus Christ" is to be released on its brand new platform Remnant. Remnant delivers a brand new family faith platform that's launching this resurrection weekend. It integrates the modules of streaming like Netflix, social media like Facebook, selling like Amazon, with content like Youtube with a secure payment platform like PayPal.
"I am very excited to be producing this film," said Wood. "The Passion of the Christ was a groundbreaking film and I am honored to be a part of Gods sequel. I am confident that this film will be just as powerful and inspiring as the first one."
Wood is currently in talks with several major Christian studios to finance the project. He is also in the process of assembling a team of experienced filmmakers to bring the story to life. "We are going to self-produce and partner with every Christian Media and Ministry on the planet."
Gods Sequel will be bringing together people of morals, values, and faith together on one safe and secure platform.
"The Resurrection of Jesus Christ" is slated to be released to worldwide streaming on Remnant and in theaters in 2025/2026.
Also launching is a 24-hour spiritual coaching app that anyone can ask questions about Jesus, God, Faith, Marriage, Addiction, and get an immediate response from 1 of 1000 live coaches trained to help with biblical guidance and prayer. This app has launched on The Resurrection Website now.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jamal Hansen, President
OTAON Artist Group
+1 424-274-0618
press@otaon.agency