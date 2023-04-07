Growth Opportunities in India's ADAS Market for Passenger Vehicles 2022: Camera-based ADAS Features to Drive Competitive Intensity, Reaching a CAGR of 44.6% by 2028

The Indian passenger vehicles market is evolving with a clear shift in consumer preference from low-cost vehicles to feature-rich vehicles. These consumers now are willing to spend thousands more on comfort and convenience features. The industry is addressing this trend by offering driver assistance features to enhance safety in and outside the vehicle.
During the last decade, the passive and active safety market in India has grown rapidly, owing to regulatory mandates. Now a few mass market OEMs now have started introducing safety-critical advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their flagship D or C segment vehicles. ADAS penetration is on course to increase, with competitive intensity and proposed NCAP incentivization and regulations. Competitive intensity will drive the introduction of ADAS in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles. The study period is 2022-2028, with forecast from 2023 to 2028.
Key Issues Addressed
What influencing factors will affect the introduction of ADAS features?
What does the L0 to L2 ADAS penetration appear in the Indian market?
How does ADAS feature penetration look for L0, L1, and L2?
How does the penetration change by OEM type and vehicle segment?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on India's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Vehicle Segmentation
Scope of Analysis
SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
Segmentation
ADAS Regulations in India
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration Forecast
L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration by Segment
Competitive Environment
3. Forward Collision Warning
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
4. Reverse Parking Alert
Reverse Parking Alert (RPA)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
5. Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
6. Blind Spot Detection
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
7. Over Speed Alert
Over Speed Alert (OSA)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
8. Surround View Camera
Surround View Camera (SVC)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
9. Traffic Sign Recognition System
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
10. Autonomous Emergency Braking
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
11. Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
12. Lane Keep Assist
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
13. Automated Parking Assist I
APA
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
14. Highway Assist
Highway Assist (HA)
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
15. Automated Parking Assist II
APA II
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Metrics
Penetration Forecast
Penetration Forecast by OEM Type
Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment
16. ADAS Penetration By OEM
ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Offering
ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Growth
17. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features
Growth Opportunity 2 - Forward-facing Camera Systems
Growth Opportunity 3 - 360-degree Sensing and Perception
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
