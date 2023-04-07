Growth Opportunities in India's ADAS Market for Passenger Vehicles 2022: Camera-based ADAS Features to Drive Competitive Intensity, Reaching a CAGR of 44.6% by 2028

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in India's ADAS Market for Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian passenger vehicles market is evolving with a clear shift in consumer preference from low-cost vehicles to feature-rich vehicles. These consumers now are willing to spend thousands more on comfort and convenience features. The industry is addressing this trend by offering driver assistance features to enhance safety in and outside the vehicle.

During the last decade, the passive and active safety market in India has grown rapidly, owing to regulatory mandates. Now a few mass market OEMs now have started introducing safety-critical advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in their flagship D or C segment vehicles. ADAS penetration is on course to increase, with competitive intensity and proposed NCAP incentivization and regulations. Competitive intensity will drive the introduction of ADAS in mass market vehicles, thus cascading the technology to lower segment vehicles. The study period is 2022-2028, with forecast from 2023 to 2028.

Key Issues Addressed

What influencing factors will affect the introduction of ADAS features?

What does the L0 to L2 ADAS penetration appear in the Indian market?

How does ADAS feature penetration look for L0, L1, and L2?

How does the penetration change by OEM type and vehicle segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on India's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Passenger Vehicles Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Vehicle Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Segmentation

ADAS Regulations in India

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration Forecast

L0 to L2 ADAS Penetration by Segment

Competitive Environment

3. Forward Collision Warning

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

4. Reverse Parking Alert

Reverse Parking Alert (RPA)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

5. Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

6. Blind Spot Detection

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

7. Over Speed Alert

Over Speed Alert (OSA)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

8. Surround View Camera

Surround View Camera (SVC)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

9. Traffic Sign Recognition System

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) System

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

10. Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

11. Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

12. Lane Keep Assist

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

13. Automated Parking Assist I

APA

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

14. Highway Assist

Highway Assist (HA)

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

15. Automated Parking Assist II

APA II

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by OEM Type

Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

16. ADAS Penetration By OEM

ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Offering

ADAS Penetration by OEM, Feature Growth

17. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Safety-critical Driver Assistance Features

Growth Opportunity 2 - Forward-facing Camera Systems

Growth Opportunity 3 - 360-degree Sensing and Perception

18. The Last Word

19. Next Steps

20. List of Exhibits

