Abounding Prosperity Board of Directors Unanimously Appoints Tamara Stephney as Acting CEO

DALLAS, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the passing of Mr. Kirk D. Myers-Hill, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., the Board of Directors announces the appointment of Ms. Tamara Stephney as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc.

The Board of Directors of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., met for an emergency meeting on the evening of April 4th and unanimously voted to appoint Ms. Stephney to the role. The appointment went into immediate effect as part of the agency's succession plan.

"Ms. Stephney has played a vital role in helping Mr. Myers-Hill grow the agency to what it is today. We, the Board of Directors, have no doubt that she is well suited to further advance the mission of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., and the legacy of Mr. Myers-Hill," said Michelle Myers, board chair.

Tamara Stephney is a long-standing, committed and visible part of Abounding Prosperity. She has served Abounding Prosperity for the past 12 years, working side-by-side with Kirk Myers-Hill. She started as a Manager, then she was promoted to Associate Director, and for the past 6 years, she has served as Chief Operating Officer. She has over 20 years of public health experience working in medically underserved areas, including developing and implementing high-impact prevention efforts for Black and Latinx populations in the Southern United States, including Texas. Ms. Stephney has more than ten years of experience in fiscal management and programmatic infrastructure and management. Ms. Stephney is an active advocate in the community, contributing as part of many relevant organizations. She is a member of the State HIV Planning Group, the Dallas local HIV Task Force, and the Hepatitis C Task Force.

"I am truly honored and privileged to have worked alongside Mr. Kirk Myers-Hill for the past 12 years. The best way to honor his memory is to continue the work and carry his legacy forward," said Tamara Stephney. "I will continue that work, the work to fulfill the mission of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. and the vision of Mr. Kirk Myers Hill."

Kirk Myers-Hill founded Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in 2005 and was a tireless advocate for the health and wellness of the Black family, particularly Black LGBTQ+ community members in Dallas.

Several services have been planned to celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Kirk Myers-Hill. Please see the full schedule below:

Community Vigil & Balloon Release

Saturday, April 8, 2023

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Irene H. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park

2215 Warren Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215

Visitation

Thursday, April 13, 2023

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Hall of State at Fair Park

3939 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210

Funeral Service

Friday, April 14, 2023

11 a.m.

Cathedral of Hope

5910 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235

B-ROLL/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Tamara Stephney , Acting Chief Executive Officer, Abounding Prosperity Inc.

, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Abounding Prosperity Inc. Ahmad Goree , Public Affairs Director, Abounding Prosperity, Inc.

Media contact: Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, 356897@email4pr.com, 214-403-9852

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abounding-prosperity-board-of-directors-unanimously-appoints-tamara-stephney-as-acting-ceo-301792575.html

SOURCE Abounding Prosperity, Inc.