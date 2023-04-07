European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market 2022: Electrification Drives Innovation in the Commoditized Driveline Market and Better Profit Margins for Suppliers

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,500 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An integral part of the automotive ecosystem, the driveline industry has registered many changes over time. One of the primary factors driving these changes is the advent of electrification.
The industry classifies drivelines into three: front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). The author based this segmentation on wheels powered by either an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrical drive.
Notably, FWD is the go-to solution for many OEMs because of its simplicity, lower cost, and ease of packaging. RWD is mainly for vehicles built for higher load-carrying capacity. AWD solutions are primarily for vehicle enthusiasts who require higher performance and off-roading capabilities.
In this report, the publisher covers the following topics:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - FWD
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - RWD
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - AWD
6. Technology Overview
7. Supplier Profiles
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
9. Next Steps
