15 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Selected for 2023 Law360 Editorial Advisory Boards

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 07, 2023

Fifteen shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected as members of Law360's 2023 editorial advisory boards. As board members, the attorneys will provide feedback on Law360's coverage and offer insights to help shape future reporting.

Below are the Greenberg Traurig shareholders selected, their practice areas, offices where they are based, and the Law360 editorial boards on which they will serve:

Access to Justice Editorial Board: Caroline J. Heller, chair of the firm's global Pro Bono Program and Litigation Practice shareholder, New York

Aerospace & Defense Editorial Board: Jeffery M. Chiow, co-chair of the firm's Government Contracts Practice, Washington, D.C.

Energy Editorial Board: William Garner, co-chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Renewable Energy Practice, Houston

Employment Authority Labor Editorial Board: Ellen M. Bronchetti, Labor & Employment Practice, San Francisco

Florida Editorial Board: Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office and Corporate Practice shareholder, Miami

Georgia Editorial Board: Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the firm's Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Group, Atlanta

Health Care Editorial Board: Nancy E. Taylor, Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder, Washington, D.C.

Hospitality Editorial Board: Samantha Ahuja, co-chair of the firm's Hospitality Practice, Washington, D.C.

Immigration Editorial Board: Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of the firm's global Immigration & Compliance Practice, New Jersey and New York

Legal Industry Editorial Board: Thomas B. Romer, Corporate Practice shareholder, Denver

Massachusetts Editorial Board: Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office and chairman of its Labor & Employment Practice, Boston

Native American Editorial Board: Jennifer Weddle, co-chair of the firm's American Indian Law Practice, Denver

Pennsylvania Editorial Board: A. Michael Pratt, chair of the firm's Philadelphia Litigation Practice, Philadelphia

Tax Authority International Editorial Board: Sharon Katz-Pearlman, Tax Practice shareholder, New York

Texas Editorial Board: Elizabeth Ross Hadley, Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder, Austin

