Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings Associate Receives Annual Compassionate Caregiver Award

Heather True Honored for Transforming Lives Through Human Connection at Assisted Living Community in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (PRWEB) April 07, 2023

Benchmark, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Heather True of Haverhill, lead aide at Haverhill Crossings, a Benchmark assisted living and memory care community, has received the Benchmark 2023 Compassionate Caregiver Award, the companies highest honor.

At Benchmark's 20th Annual Awards Gala held on March 9, 2023, True was selected out of over 5,000 associates for best fulfilling the company's mission of meeting individuals where they are and connecting them to the people, passions and things that matter most to them. She was recognized by residents and fellow associates for not only providing excellent care, but for going above and beyond with genuine comfort that builds trust. Residents expressed appreciation for Heather always being there to help, including for emotional support when they need a shoulder to lean on.

"When it comes to Being the Benchmark, there is no better associate than Heather," said Nick Barash, executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. "To find an employee that spends a tremendous amount of quality time with our residents outside of their daily job is just really, really special."

Each year, Benchmark asks their residents and families to nominate a caregiver to be honored. Over 350 nominations were submitted this year, including from Bill Barnes, a Haverhill Crossings resident who came to the community a year and a half ago for help when his late wife was struggling with Alzheimer's.

"Heather was first on the scene to help me get comfortable," he said. "However, the real test came five months later when my son died suddenly. When I told Heather she took me to my apartment and sat with me. We talked, hugged and cried. She was so compassionate. It was exactly what I needed at that time."

True has been a Haverhill Crossings associate for over seven years. Before that, she was an inpatient rehabilitation assistant at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital.

"I am so grateful for the work that Heather and all of our associates do every single day to transform lives through human connection," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is an opportunity for associates from across the Northeast to come together to celebrate our communities and colleagues who bring our purpose to life and live our values. This year's award winners are truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all that we have accomplished together."

