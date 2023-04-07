Harbor Point at Centerville Receives Annual "Ripple Award" for Fourth Year

Mind & Memory Care Community Recognized for Achieving High Associate Satisfaction Centered on Human Connection Out of All 65 Benchmark Communities

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (PRWEB) April 07, 2023

Benchmark, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Harbor Point at Centerville, a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community, has received the Benchmark 2023 Ripple Award for the fourth year. The Ripple Award is an annual award recognizing the Benchmark community that consistently achieves the highest employee trust scores through surveys while also maintaining the highest associate retention and the lowest turnover rates.

At the company's 20th Annual Awards Gala held on March 9, 2023, Harbor Point was recognized over 64 other Benchmark independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities throughout the Northeast. The community was applauded for their success in creating a powerful "ripple effect" that makes it a great place to work. Residents, families and associates understand and feel connected to one another because strong leadership flows throughout the community.

This is the fourth time Harbor Point has won this award, earning it in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Associates, both tenured and new, often praise the community for feeling like home. As one associate said, "I love getting to know everyone and feeling like my work is valued. I was immediately made to feel welcome at the community and feel like a valuable part of the team."

Sandy West, Harbor Point's former longtime executive director and Benchmark's new Mind and Memory Product Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Associate satisfaction is critical because our residents and their families need to have familiar, quality resources they can count on for care and communication, especially during challenging times," said West. "We care deeply about one another and work to ensure all of our associates feel valued, which benefits everyone."

Harbor Point at Centerville offers specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Memory care assisted living residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a secure outdoor courtyard that offers seasonal dining, country kitchen, hair salon, private dining room, recreation room and a library.

Harbor Point's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers with specialized training. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"I am so grateful for the work that our communities do every single day to transform lives through human connection," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is an opportunity for associates from across the Northeast to come together to celebrate our communities and colleagues who bring our purpose to life and live our values. This year's award winners are truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all that we have accomplished together."



Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection.

