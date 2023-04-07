Village at South Farms Associate Named Annual Benchmark "Service Champion"

Resident Care Associate Devin Becker-Currlin Honored for Elevating Human Connection at Middletown Assisted Living Community

Benchmark, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Devin Becker-Currlin of Cromwell, a Resident Care Associate at The Village at South Farms, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has received the Benchmark 2023 Service Champion Award out of over 6,000 associates.

At the company's 20th Annual Awards Gala held on March 9, 2023, Becker-Currlin was honored for going above and beyond to provide transformative experiences for residents, families and fellow associates.

Service champions are chosen monthly at each of Benchmark's 65 communities and the Waltham, Mass., home office. At year-end, an overall winner is chosen. Becker-Currlin was selected as the overall winner for creatively elevating human connection, improving the experience of aging and demonstrating a commitment to Benchmark's mission, vision and values.

Individuals hailed her genuine love of helping others and her commitment to every personal interaction. She consistently goes out of her way to, for example, find a diabetic resident their favorite sugar-free candy, sew residents' clothing, style outfits for the week ahead, and lend an ear whenever needed.

As one resident put it: "I love her, I truly do. She is always there for me. She is kind, and she knows what I need and how I want it done. When she's here, I know I'm going to have a great day."

A U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Assisted Living community, South Farms offers traditional senior assisted living and independent assisted living. Seniors benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, concierge services, transportation, underground parking and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a pub, ice cream parlor, recreation room, wellness center, media and entertainment room, hair salon, private dining room and outdoor courtyards.

The community also offers an award-winning Mind & Memory Care program featuring carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Memory care assisted living residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"I am so grateful for the work that Devin and all of our associates do every single day to transform lives through human connection," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is an opportunity for associates from across the Northeast to come together to celebrate our communities and colleagues who bring our purpose to life and live our values. This year's award winners are truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all that we have accomplished together."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 15 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

