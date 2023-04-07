Research Report on China's Hair Dryer Export 2023-2032: Export Values Set to Keep Rising as Demand Remains Steady

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Hair Dryer Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hair dryer has become one of the essential small household appliances in modern society. With the development of the global economy, the importance of individuals to the image of the instrument and the quality of life, global sales of hair dryers are on the rise. The product upgrade of hair dryer is fast and the replacement frequency is high, which promotes the expansion of electric hair dryer market size.

China is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of hair dryers. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 131 million hair dryers, up 18.74% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.125 billion, up 35.47% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 108 million hair dryers, up 2.95% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.046 billion, up 18.29% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported hair dryers to more than one hundred and eighty countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis, divided by export volume, the United States, Germany, Japan, India, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Italy are the main export destinations of Chinese hair dryers. Among them, the United States is China's largest export destination of hair dryers. In 2021, China exported 26,723,800 hair dryers to the United States, accounting for 20.43% of the total export volume of hair dryers in that year, with an export value of US$319 million, accounting for 28.41% of the total export value.

China is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of small appliances, and the publisher estimates that China's hair dryer exports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Hair Dryer Export Analysis

1.1 China Hair Dryer Export Scale

1.1.1. China Hair Dryer Export Volume

1.1.2. China Hair Dryer Export Value

1.1.3. China Hair Dryer Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Hair Dryers

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Handheld Hair Dryer Export Analysis

2.1. Handheld Hair Dryer Export Volume

2.2 Handheld Hair Dryer Export Value

2.3 Handheld Hair Dryer Export Price

2.4 Handheld Hair Dryer Export Destination

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Standing Hair Dryer Export Analysis

3.1. Export Volume of Standing Hair Dryer

3.2. Export Value of Standing Hair Dryer

3.3. Export Price of Standing Hair Dryer

3.4. Export Destinations of Standing Hair Dryer

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Hair Dryer Main Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. United States

4.2. Germany

4.3. Japan

4.4. India

4.5. Russian Federation

4.6. Other Export Destinations

5. China's Export Outlook for Hair Dryers 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Hair Dryer Exports

5.1.1. Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Hair Dryer Export Forecast 2023-2032

5.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Hair Dryer Types Forecast

