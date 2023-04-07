Sturges Ridge of Fairfield Receives Annual Benchmark Community Excellence Award

Assisted Living Community Recognized for Achieving the Highest Performance and Satisfaction Measures in 2022 Out of All 65 Benchmark Communities

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has received the Benchmark 2023 Peter M. Small Community Excellence Award. The award, named for Benchmark's longtime advisor, is an annual award recognizing the Benchmark community that demonstrates the highest overall performance and satisfaction.

At the company's 20th Annual Awards Gala held on March 9, 2023, Sturges Ridge was recognized over 64 other Benchmark independent living, assisted living, and Mind & Memory Care communities throughout the Northeast. The community was honored for routinely exemplifying Benchmark's mission, vision, and core values, high associate and family feedback scores.

Sturges Ridge is known for leaving a lasting impression on residents and families alike. As one family member said, "If you want a safe and loving place for your loved one, this is it! We had such a loving group that cared for my sister. She felt so much love from everyone, and I will never forget any of you."

Clare Scully, Sturges Ridge's executive director, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "I'm proud to have spent almost seven years at Benchmark, the last two leading Sturges Ridge. I feel very good about what we've created, which is a community that deeply respects and values its associates and is firmly focused on keeping its residents connected to what matters most," said Scully.

A U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Assisted Living community, Sturges Ridge offers traditional senior assisted living and independent assisted living. Seniors benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, concierge services, transportation, underground parking, and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a resident art gallery, lounge with wine lockers, bistro, luxury movie theatre, hair salon, recreation rooms, library, fitness center, and outdoor patios with fire pit, container gardens, and walking paths.

The community also offers an award-winning Mind & Memory Care program featuring carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Memory care assisted living residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues, and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"I am so grateful for the work that our communities do every single day to transform lives through human connection," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman, and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is an opportunity for associates from across the Northeast to come together to celebrate our communities and colleagues who bring our purpose to life and live our values. This year's award winners are truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all that we have accomplished together."

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional, and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 15 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list.

