Governor Sununu Selects Benchmark at Rye Mind & Memory Care Director for Alzheimer's Subcommittee

Meghan Wentworth, CDP, to Lend Her Years of Memory Care Assisted Living Expertise to Help Implement Statewide Policies Amid Growing Crisis

RYE, N.H., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Meghan Wentworth, CDP, of Barrington, the Mind & Memory Care Director for Benchmark at Rye, has been selected by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu to serve on the state's Alzheimer's and Related Dementia subcommittee. Wentworth will represent the assisted living industry as the subcommittee's sole assisted living representative.

Established in 2014, the subcommittee oversees Alzheimer's in the state, including developing educational programs and training as it advocates for the more than 26,000 individuals and the 58,000 caregivers in New Hampshire effected by dementia. It includes representatives from care providers, state agencies, law enforcement, state legislators, caregivers and other individuals impacted by Alzheimer's.

"I am incredibly honored to be able to serve New Hampshire families in this way," said Wentworth. "There is still so much that needs to be done to support the growing number of families facing a dementia diagnosis and I'm thrilled to be able to share my experience."

Wentworth is a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) and has nearly 15 years of assisted living with memory care experience. Before joining Benchmark in January, she served as the memory support manager for RiverWoods in Durham.

In her free time, she serves as the event chair for the Seacoast Walk to End Alzheimer's, a position she has held for over three years and as an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire chapter. She has also served as the New Hampshire State Lead for Dementia Friendly America.

"We feel very fortunate to have her passion representing our community and our state as we all work together to end Alzheimer's," said Rob Memmolo, executive director of Benchmark at Rye.

