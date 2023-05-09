“We're honored to include Philip Liberatore into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Liberatore, Acclaimed C.P.A, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Tax Prep Company - 2023”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Philip Liberatore into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

At Liberatore CPA, their clients turn to the experienced team to help them navigate both their most routine and most complex financial challenges. Liberatore CPA offers a full range of business advisory services uniquely tailored to their client's specific business issues and personal objectives.

"We offer a full range of financial services and solutions, and though many accounting firms say they listen, we actually hear our clients," states Liberatore. "We support small businesses, large corporations, and individuals through all business cycles – from start-up, growth, and expansion – all the way to maturity and through exit/succession planning."

Liberatore CPA’s full range of services includes general accounting, tax strategy/tax preparation, and financial management for clients throughout Southern California. Their experienced team consistently invests in continuing education and they are some of the most knowledgeable and credentialed professionals in the industry.