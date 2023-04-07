Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 7, 2023
On Monday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming public hearings and Council review of the FY24 Operating Budget. Glass will also discuss other Council matters.
The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.
