Love to Empower Girls and Earn 5000 Luxury Shopping Gift Card Reward Launches

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good is self-funding 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' a one year mentoring program for aspiring girls who love creative writing.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Girls interview women who are sweet role models. Girls become self-confident, develop their creative writing skills, grow from within, and learn positive life values (passion, purpose, and play). We're rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury shopping to help fund our program."
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year meaningful mentoring program. Girls interview women who are sweet role models. Girls become self-confident, develop their creative writing skills, grow from within, and learn positive life values (passion, purpose, and play). Our goal for 2024 is to raise $50,000 (hire mom mentors who are paid for their time to support girls in We Use Our Voice for Good program). We're rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury shopping. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
