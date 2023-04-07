Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis Report 2023-2025 with Sales and Market Shares for 60 of the Leading Companies

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report, now in its eighth edition, provides historical data and trend on production, international trade and market size of the lighting fixtures industry in the MENA region highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures, residential lighting and professional lighting, indoor and outdoor. Economic and market forecast up to 2025 by country are also provided.

Lighting Demand is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting; architectural/commercial lighting; industrial lighting; outdoor lighting), by product (floor and table lamps; wall and ceiling lighting, suspensions and chandeliers; downlights and spotlights; linear and flexible strips; high and low bays; LED panels) and application (hospitality, office, retail, industrial plants, healthcare, residential outdoor, urban landscape, area lighting).

The report shows the aggregate figures and the outlook of the area, including the activity trend and the competitive situation. The second part contains the analysis by single country.

The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the region, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.

Regional Analysis

Activity trend 2016-2021 and preliminary 2022; forecast 2023-2025

Lighting fixtures exports and imports, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

Exports and imports of lamps (total and LED based)

Distribution system, highlighting the main contractors, interior designers and architects involved in the lighting business, the main specialist importers and distributors of lighting fixtures and the major building projects in the pipeline

Competition analysis of the leading companies present in the country, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles

Main country economic indicators.

The geographical coverage of the report includes:

Gulf Countries: Bahrain , Kuwait , Oman , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates .

, , , , , . Middle East : Jordan, Lebanon

: Jordan, North Africa : Algeria , Egypt , Morocco , Tunisia

Key Topics Covered:

MENA: THE LIGHTING FIXTURES SCENARIO

Basic data, activity trend and forecasts

Production, International trade and consumption, 2016-2022 and market forecasts 2023-2025

Real growth of GDP and inflation by country, 2016-2022 data and forecasts 2023-2025

Distribution

Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies

Competition

Total lighting sales in MENA and market shares for a sample of 60 leading companies

Lighting sales and market shares for a sample of 60 leading companies in the MENA region by market segment: residential, commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting

Breakdown of lighting fixtures consumption by product and by destination: sector estimates and data for a sample of companies

LED lighting incidence on total, 2015-2022 estimated data and forecasts 2023-2025

FOCUS ON MENA COUNTRIES

For each of the 12 countries considered:

Basic data, activity trend and forecasts

Production, International trade and consumption, 2016- 2022 and market forecasts 2023-2025

Real growth of GDP and inflation, 2016-2022 data and forecasts 2023-2025

International trade

Exports and imports of lighting fixtures and components by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021

Exports and imports of lamps, 2016-2021

Distribution system and Competition analysis

Estimated lighting sales and market shares for the leading companies present in the country

Economy and demand potential

Economic indicators, population trend, construction and building activity

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3 Brothers

ABB

AEC Illuminazione

Al Babtain

Al Dhow

Al Mulla

Al Nasser

Al Sabah

Al-Raed

Arak

Asfour Crystal

Decolight

Eglo

EL Araby

El Nassera

Fonroche Lighting

Gulf Lights

Kandil

Lamalif

Ledvance

Lighting Stores

Musco Sports Lighting

National Lighting

Noor Ala Noor

Nouran Technolight

Omega Pole Factory

Opple Lighting

Pelsan Aydinlatma

Schreder

Signify

Yankon

Zumtobel

