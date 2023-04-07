Submit Release
Human Resources Specialist Ayşe Onar Gives a Seminar to EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Students

A seminar on “Vital Skills for the Future” organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics Career Office for the students of the said faculty was held by Ayşe Onar, Human Resources Specialist and EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Advisory Board Member. Delivering the opening address of the seminar, EMU Business and Economics Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim welcomed all the participants and left the floor to Ayşe Onar.

In the seminar, Onar talked about the soft and meta skills required by the companies in the market, as well as interview techniques. Onar provided students tips on methods they can use in future job applications. At the end of the seminar, the audience, the majority of whom consisted of the students of Faculty of Business and Economics, Business Department, Human Resources Management Program undergraduate and postgraduate students, asked Onar questions of interest under the moderation of EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Business Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Cem Tanova.

