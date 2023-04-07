SINGER-SONGWRITER KATE BOYTEK RELEASES NEW SINGLE “ANYWHERE” FRIDAY APRIL 7TH

~Boytek Kicks Off Her ‘Anywhere Tour 2023’ With Dates Scheduled Through October~
I remember walking out of my forever home, with no idea what would happen next. I poured all those feelings into this song; I feel I got a million dollars worth of therapy writing this song.”
— Kate Boytek, WV-based singer-songwriter
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Boytek, the West Virginia-based singer-songwriter continues her winning streak with the release of her highly anticipated new single "Anywhere" Friday, April 7th.
"Anywhere" is an incredibly personal song for Kate; the hook-laden midtempo track's lyrics give a vulnerable, unvarnished, and ultimately empowering account of the final day Kate spent in her home as her marriage imploded.
"I was left alone to pack up the house, both of our most personal things. I remember walking out of what I thought would be my forever home, leaving the keys on the counter, loading my car one last time, and just driving with no idea what would happen next. I poured all those feelings into this song; I feel like a got a million dollars worth of therapy writing this song that I didn't know I needed," said Boytek, who shared co-writing duties with veteran Nashville tunesmith Kim McLean.
“Kim was amazing, in the way that she was able to take me to that place safely, and it all came flooding back to me, the memories I’d kept tucked away to myself all this time”, Boytek said of her Grammy and Juno nominee and Dove award-winning co-writer. "Kim had just written with Loretta Lynn on her final project, and we wrote this song on a guitar Loretta gave her. I get chills just thinking about it."
McLean’s other songwriting credits include tracks recorded by Tim McGraw, LeeAnn Womack, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Gilman, Jennifer Hanson, and many more. McLean said that Boytek “was a joy to write with. She really deserves the best. The world needs more light beams like Kate!”
Kate, an “Official Ambassador for Charleston, WV”, her home state’s Capital City, is ready to hit the road for a string of dates that will take her through the fall.
Boytek’s "Anywhere Tour 2023" kicks off later this month with new dates being added weekly. The tour will contain both headlining dates and shows where Kate will support Jo Dee Messina, Joe Nichols, Chris Wright, Easton Corbin, Chris Cagle, and more. Check www.kateboytekofficial.com for updates and join the "Boytek Bandwagon" newsletter for updates, special meet-n-greet opportunities, merch discounts, and more.
Kate Boytek is co-managed by Burke Allen/Allen Artists and Bernard Porter/PCG Artist Development.
