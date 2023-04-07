Stem Cells Market is Expected to See a Growth of 10.4% from 2021-2028, Reaching US$ 25.68 Billion: TMR Study

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,644 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market value of stem cells is also increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Stem cell therapy has shown promising results in the treatment of these conditions, and as the incidence of these diseases continues to rise, the demand for stem cell therapy is also expected to increase.
The global stem cells market stood at US$ 11.7 billion in 2020 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 25.6 billion by 2028. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 and 2028.
Additionally, increasing investment in research and development in the field is also driving the demand for stem cells. Governments, academic institutions, and private companies are investing heavily in stem cell research, and this is leading to the development of new and innovative therapies that are expected to accelerate market growth.
Furthermore, the advancements in technology are another factor that is escalating the growth of the Stem Cells market. The development of new technologies, such as gene editing and 3D bioprinting, is enabling researchers to create more complex tissues and organs from stem cells, opening up new possibilities for stem cell therapies. Another major factor that is anticipated to augment the market prospect includes the increasing availability of stem cell therapies in emerging markets.
As healthcare systems in these markets continue to develop, there is increasing demand for advanced therapies, including stem cell therapy. In addition, the regulatory environment is also playing a key role in the growth of the stem cell market. In recent years, regulatory bodies have become more open to approving stem cell therapies, which has led to an increase in the number of stem cell therapies that are available to patients.
Market Scope:
|Market Revenue
|USD 11.73 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 25.68 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|10.4%
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2028
|No. of Pages
|180 Pages
|MarketSegmentation
|By Product Type, Source, Application, End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc., BioTime, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Global Stem Cells Market: Growth Drivers
Global Stem Cells Market: Regional Landscape
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Stem Cells industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Stem Cells. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
Global Stem Cells Market: Segmentation
Type
Source
Application
End-user
Regions
