Stem Cells Market is Expected to See a Growth of 10.4% from 2021-2028, Reaching US$ 25.68 Billion: TMR Study

The increasing investment in research and development in stem cells is one of the major factors that is anticipated to escalate the market growth

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market value of stem cells is also increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Stem cell therapy has shown promising results in the treatment of these conditions, and as the incidence of these diseases continues to rise, the demand for stem cell therapy is also expected to increase.

The global stem cells market stood at US$ 11.7 billion in 2020 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 25.6 billion by 2028. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Additionally, increasing investment in research and development in the field is also driving the demand for stem cells. Governments, academic institutions, and private companies are investing heavily in stem cell research, and this is leading to the development of new and innovative therapies that are expected to accelerate market growth.

Furthermore, the advancements in technology are another factor that is escalating the growth of the Stem Cells market. The development of new technologies, such as gene editing and 3D bioprinting, is enabling researchers to create more complex tissues and organs from stem cells, opening up new possibilities for stem cell therapies. Another major factor that is anticipated to augment the market prospect includes the increasing availability of stem cell therapies in emerging markets.

As healthcare systems in these markets continue to develop, there is increasing demand for advanced therapies, including stem cell therapy. In addition, the regulatory environment is also playing a key role in the growth of the stem cell market. In recent years, regulatory bodies have become more open to approving stem cell therapies, which has led to an increase in the number of stem cell therapies that are available to patients.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=132

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 11.73 Bn Estimated Value USD 25.68 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 10.4% Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 No. of Pages 180 Pages MarketSegmentation By Product Type, Source, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc., BioTime, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, adult stem cell is likely to be most preferred, and expected to expand at a significant rate.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials and research studies being conducted on these cells, the favorable regulatory environment, and growing interest among researchers, clinicians, and patients.

Based on the application, the regenerative medicine segment holds the highest market share, due to its potential to address a wide range of medical conditions, increasing interest among researchers and patients, and a favorable regulatory environment.



Global Stem Cells Market: Growth Drivers

The global stem cells market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2028, due to the increased funding from governments, academic institutions and partnerships between companies.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the advancements in stem cell banking for future use.

Additionally, the growing popularity of regenerative medicine is another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Share Your Precise Requirements for Customized Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=132

Global Stem Cells Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the Stem Cells market during the forecast period.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the presence of a large number of companies involved in stem cell research and development, as well as favorable regulatory environment and high levels of investment in the sector.

Additionally, favorable regulatory environment, and high levels of investment in the sector in the region, are expected to further aid the market's growth



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Stem Cells industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Stem Cells. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In March 2022, Sana Biotechnology announced that it had entered into a collaboration with Novartis to develop and commercialize new ex vivo gene therapies using Sana's engineered stem cells.

In February 2022, Lineage Cell Therapeutics announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with ViaCyte for the exclusive use of ViaCyte's encapsulation technology for the delivery of Lineage's cell therapies in the treatment of diabetes.

In January 2022, Fate Therapeutics announced that it had received clearance from the U.S. FDA to begin a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FT576, a CAR NK cell therapy derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for the treatment of B cell lymphoma.



Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures on the Stem Cells Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=132<ype=S

Global Stem Cells Market: Segmentation

Type

Adult Stem Cell

Human Embryonic Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell

Others

Source

Autologous

Allogenic

Application

Regenerative Medicines Neurology Oncology Cardiology Others

Drug Discovery & Development

End-user

Therapeutics Companies

Cell & Tissue Banks

Tools & Reagents Companies

Service Companies

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com