Azerbaijan: EU Delegation employees donate blood to Central Blood Bank 

Employees of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan donated blood for the Central Blood Bank of Azerbaijan. 

The blood collected will be used to support patients who require supportive therapy for hereditary blood diseases (thalassemia, haemophilia, etc.). The donated blood will also be given to citizens who need blood and blood components for other medical reasons.

“When we become a blood donor, we donate 1/13 of the total blood volume. We donate an amount of blood that will not affect our daily life, but most importantly, we save 3 lives,” says a post on the EU Delegation’s official Facebook page.

