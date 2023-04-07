Submit Release
EU-supported Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivers 12 transformers to Ukraine

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund, managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, announced the delivery of 12 transformers to a Ukrainian electricity distribution system operator. The energy equipment was donated by the Danish Energy Agency. 

“This milestone is not only significant for Ukraine’s energy sector but also for the citizens who rely on it. Due to the ongoing war, many Ukrainians have been experiencing unreliable electricity supply, which has negatively affected critical infrastructure, public services, transportation, households, and businesses,” says a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat.

Currently, the Fund is procuring over €100 million worth of items, including transformers, disconnectors, welding units, concrete pillars, clamps, hooks, bandages, wires, and pumps.

As manager of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Energy Community Secretariat cooperates with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy in identifying needs, verifying the requests for support, and monitoring the procurement process.

Press release

