Nominate now: Young European of the Year 2023 – open for Eastern Partner countries

The Schwarzkopf Foundation is looking for committed young people who make Europe a better place through their engagement for a pluralistic, open European society of solidarity or to fight against injustice and all forms of discrimination. Through their commitment and dedication, they inspire other young people and show leadership and responsibility in their field of engagement.

The nominee must be between 18 and 26 years old and active in at least one of the member states of the Council of Europe (which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine).

The prize is endowed with €5000, which can be used for an internship with a member of the European Parliament or with another European institution. It is also possible to use the grant to finance a project which promotes European integration and solidarity.

You can nominate your Young European here until 10 April 2023.

The main goal of the Schwarzkopf Foundation is the support of the development of young people to politically aware and responsible individuals with the objective of strengthening the European idea, the European understanding and the combat against right-wing extremism, racism and anti-Semitism. It receives funding from the European Union, the German government and a number of other donors.

Find out more

Press release