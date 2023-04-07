Submit Release
Call for experts to safeguard cultural heritage in Ukraine – apply by 25 April

The European Commission has published a call for experts to safeguard cultural heritage in Ukraine. 

The group will be composed of 25 experts, including experts from Ukraine, and will help lay out the foundations of the EU’s support in safeguarding Ukrainian cultural heritage.

It will be set up as a dedicated sub-group to the Commission expert group on cultural heritage.

The Commission is looking for members who have different experiences and knowledge of good practices in recovering from disasters and increasing the resilience of cultural heritage in emergency situations.

The experts will also help the Commission put together a set of recommendations from recovery processes on the prevention, preparedness and recovery of cultural heritage in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 25 April 2023.

