EU shares best practices with Ukrainian law enforcers on Open Source Intelligence and Criminal Analysis to investigate International Crimes

The EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine conducted a number of training sessions last month on Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Criminal Analysis for Odesa prosecutors, judges, officers of the National Police, the State Security Service, and teaching staff of the Odesa State University of Internal Affairs.

The EUAM experts shared their experience on using OSINT tools as well as criminal analysis techniques while investigating international crime cases.

According to one of the experts, Helena Habraken, crime analysis can play a key role in building cases against senior political and military leaders who are responsible for International Crimes. It can identify and demonstrate the complex links between those higher up in the chain of command and the grave crimes that have been committed by perpetrators on the ground.

“It is crucial to analyse and safely store evidence of International Crimes now. Proper investigation is a complex and time-consuming process. That is why it is inspiring to see the commitment of Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors to get on with this daunting task,” Habraken said.

Find out more

Press release