Overnight full closure of westbound I-80 at the 1st Avenue interchange (exit 242) in Johnson County begins on Monday, April 10

Posted on: April 07, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – April 7, 2023 – If you’re driving on Interstate 80 in Coralville starting next week, there’s a construction project starting Monday night, April 10 that might slow you down.

Construction crews need to remove the existing northbound 1st Avenue Bridge over I-80. To remove the bridge, crews will need to close westbound I-80 around exit 242 on Monday night, April 10 at 11 p.m. to Tuesday morning, April 11 at 5 a.m. You’ll see marked detour signs to help you navigate the closure. The detour will use the ramps in the area to get you off and back on to I-80 around the construction project.

A similar closure will occur on eastbound I-80 starting on Tuesday night, April 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday morning, April 12 at 5 a.m. You’ll see a similar detour using the ramps to help you get off and back on I-80 to avoid the work zone.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system.



For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us