For Immediate Release

April 7, 2023

State Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director

Department of Housing and Community Development

Shannon.Konvicka@vermont.gov

Richard Amore, Better Places program manager

Department of Housing and Community Development

Richard.Amore@vermont.gov

Local Media Contact

Jenny Dewar, Director of Events

Better Bennington Corporation

events@betterbennington.com

802-442-5758

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for

“Support Student Art Street Banners in Bennington!”

$4,500 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Bennington, Vermont – Bennington County residents will soon be able to enjoy the Student Art Street Banner Series thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Better Bennington Corporation’s Design Committee.

“Investment in public art both inspires and engages our communities,” said Josh Hanford, Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner. “The banners created by Bennington students will bring a sense of vibrancy that community members of all ages will enjoy.”

If the Support Student Art Street Banners in Bennington campaign reaches its $4,500 goal by May 10th, 2023, the Better Bennington Corporation will receive a matching grant of $9,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will pay for the production of the banners and award stipends to the student artists chosen to display their art. Students from elementary school through college that live in Bennington and the surrounding towns are invited to submit art representing the theme “Bennington” by April 10th to be juried for the banners. 48 pieces of art shall be chosen and will include all four categories: Elementary Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students. Each selected piece of art will win the student artist $100 in Downtown Dollars (currency created by the Better Bennington Corporation to be used with participating downtown merchants for reimbursement.)

"The arts are a great source of pride in Bennington's communities,” says Michael McDonough, Chair of the Design Committee. “And especially in our schools. The BBC's downtown banners express that pride for all to see. We're again excited to bring our amazing young artists to all with this summer's street gallery. Look up and be amazed. We also thank the many who are making this possible with their important generosity."

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.