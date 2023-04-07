CBP announces update to hours of operation at four additional northern border Ports of Entry

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that it will update hours of operations at an additional four northern border ports of entry (POE) starting April 15, 2023. The locations, located geographically within the Boston and Seattle Field Offices, will be the North Troy and West Berkshire POEs in Vermont, the Del Bonita POE in Montana, and the Laurier POE in Washington.

The North Troy and West Berkshire POEs will both extend to 24 hours of operation seven days a week and will align with the Canada Border Services Agency’s hours of operation.

The Del Bonita, MT POE will resume operations on weekends, and will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The Laurier, WA POE will extend its hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to 8 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border. As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly and most efficiently, continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes are performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.

CBP is sensitive to the concerns raised by local communities regarding reduced hours of operation and is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders. CBP continues to work with CBSA to address shared concerns along the northern border and will continue to evaluate traffic volumes and other relevant data points when making decisions related to hours of operation and staffing. These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allows CBP to better serve the public and complete its border security mission.