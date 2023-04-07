Experience the Magic of CubaCel's International Top-Up Promotion for Cuba - A Limited-Time Offer Not to Be Missed!

HablaCuba.com, a leading provider of international top-up services, is excited to announce an enchanting new promotion in partnership with CubaCel, the trusted and reliable mobile operator in Cuba.

ATLANTA, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HablaCuba.com, a leading provider of international top-up services, is excited to announce an enchanting new promotion in partnership with CubaCel, the trusted and reliable mobile operator in Cuba. This limited-time offer brings an array of fantastic bonuses for customers topping up mobile accounts for their friends and family in Cuba, making it more affordable and delightful to stay connected.

Why Choose This Promo?

This captivating promotion offers a unique combination of value, convenience, and benefits for those looking to help their loved ones in Cuba stay connected. By choosing this magical promo, customers will enjoy incredible bonuses on top-ups, making it more affordable for their friends and family to keep in touch through voice calls, text messages, and data services. Additionally, customers will have the peace of mind knowing that they are using a reliable and trusted mobile operator in Cuba. This opportunity to experience the magic of seamless communication at fantastic prices shouldn't be missed!

Promotion Details:

HablaCuba.com and CubaCel have crafted an enchanting array of bonuses based on the top-up amounts sent to Cuba. Check out these mesmerizing offers:

With a 500 CUP top-up, recipients enjoy 100 minutes of talk time, 80 SMS, 30 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 600 CUP top-up, recipients receive 100 minutes, 80 SMS, 30 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 700 CUP top-up, recipients get a magical 3,500 CUP bonus, 40 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 1,000 CUP top-up, recipients receive a whopping 5,000 CUP bonus, 40 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 1,250 CUP top-up, recipients enjoy a 6,250 CUP bonus, 40 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 1,400 CUP top-up, recipients get an astounding 7,000 CUP bonus, 80 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 2,000 CUP top-up, recipients receive a magical 10,000 CUP bonus, 80 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

. With a 2,500 CUP top-up, recipients enjoy an incredible 12,500 CUP bonus, 100 minutes of talk time, 80 SMS, 110 GB of data, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am .

The offer is available between April 7-14, 2023, so customers should not miss the opportunity to top-up mobile accounts for friends and family in Cuba with these magical bonuses, take advantage of this mystical experience and create heartwarming connections with their loved ones in Cuba today.

In addition to sending top-ups, customers have the option to recharge the Nauta accounts of their family members and friends, helping them gain internet access. For those who prefer a more personal touch, HablaCuba.com's calling services offer the perfect solution. Customers can make their calls:

From any landline, mobile, or even payphone worldwide using access numbers.

Through the KeepCalling smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

The international call rate to Cuba is set at 69.9¢/min for both landlines and mobile phones, while the cost of sending a text message is 7¢.

HablaCuba.com's wide range of services aligns with the website's mission to bridge the gap between people, no matter the distance. As long as individuals stay connected, no distance is too great to overcome.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

