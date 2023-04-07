North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $1,393,780 or $0.54 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2023, compared to $2,134,090 or $0.83 per share for the same period in 2022. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to increasing interest paid on deposits.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Income Statement March 31 2023 2022 Net Interest Income 9,183,394 10,003,740 Provision for Credit Losses (300,000 ) (750,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,378,092 1,522,047 Noninterest Expenses (8,572,086 ) (8,103,819 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,689,400 2,671,968 Income Tax (295,620 ) (537,878 ) Income Before Extraordinary 1,393,780 2,134,090 Extraordinary 0 0 Net Income 1,393,780 2,134,090 Earnings per share 0.54 0.83 Three Month Average Balance Sheet As of March 31 Ended March 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Assets 1,734,530,899 1,721,552,043 1,680,067,275 1,694,253,652 Total Loans 1,038,329,832 897,738,044 1,032,637,321 879,536,104 Deposits 1,512,380,442 1,548,932,318 1,505,226,698 1,519,559,087 Stockholders' Equity 160,345,483 163,872,540 158,788,784 167,674,318 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

