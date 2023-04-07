North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Submit Release
DALLAS, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $1,393,780 or $0.54 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2023, compared to $2,134,090 or $0.83 per share for the same period in 2022. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to increasing interest paid on deposits.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

                     
                     
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.  
12900 PRESTON ROAD  
DALLAS, TEXAS  
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                  
                     
                     
          Three Months Ended      
Income Statement       March 31      
                     
          2023     2022        
                     
                     
Net Interest Income       9,183,394     10,003,740        
Provision for Credit Losses     (300,000 )   (750,000 )      
Noninterest Income       1,378,092     1,522,047        
Noninterest Expenses       (8,572,086 )   (8,103,819 )      
                     
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary   1,689,400     2,671,968        
Income Tax         (295,620 )   (537,878 )      
                     
Income Before Extraordinary     1,393,780     2,134,090        
Extraordinary         0     0        
                     
Net Income         1,393,780     2,134,090        
                     
                     
Earnings per share       0.54     0.83        
                     
                     
                     
              Three Month Average  
Balance Sheet    As of March 31     Ended March 31  
                     
      2023   2022     2023     2022  
                     
                     
Total Assets     1,734,530,899   1,721,552,043     1,680,067,275     1,694,253,652  
Total Loans     1,038,329,832   897,738,044     1,032,637,321     879,536,104  
Deposits     1,512,380,442   1,548,932,318     1,505,226,698     1,519,559,087  
Stockholders' Equity   160,345,483   163,872,540     158,788,784     167,674,318  
                     
                     
                     
                     
                     
(Prepared internally without review by  
our independent accountants)  

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com



