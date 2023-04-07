The Resiliency Initiative Awarded Multi-Year Emergency Management Consulting Contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Emergency Management

Santa Monica, CA April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Resiliency Initiative (TRI), a trusted resiliency leader and certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide emergency management consulting services for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

TRI’s scope will include four distinct project areas:

1. Supporting VDEM through the full disaster recovery cycle including coordinating with FEMA’s public and individual assistant programs

2. Developing all-hazard, whole community plans

3. Supporting VDEM’s disaster response and conducting after-action reviews

4. Providing general management consultation focused on business process improvement

“We are thrilled to support VDEM and the Commonwealth of Virginia with enriching their emergency management program. This contract award is a testament to TRI’s innovative approach to creating resilient communities and to our commitment to strengthening emergency management departments around the globe,” said Andrea E. Davis, TRI’s president and CEO.

About TRI

TRI is a certified WOSB with Fortune 500, government, military, and non-profit leadership experience focusing on crisis and risk mitigation planning. TRI was created from our founder’s passion to support communities impacted by disasters.

The TRI team has over 200 cumulative years working in the fields of crisis management, business continuity, and security. The team has responded to and supported the recovery efforts of some of the US’s largest disasters from the Northridge Earthquake, to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Super Storm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRI operates under three guiding principles:

1. Crisis and continuity planning create resilient communities

2. Resiliency comes from building social equity; TRI commits to hiring local and diverse associates

3. Philanthropy bolsters a community’s resiliency on a micro and macro level. TRI commits to giving a portion of its profits back to all communities we work in

With the expertise of a large consulting firm sans the overhead, TRI offers bespoke, scalable crisis management solutions to businesses and communities around the globe. To learn more about TRI and how we are re-imagining emergency management, visit www.theresiliencyinitiative.com or connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter

