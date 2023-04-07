Solar-assisted Heat Pump Market to Grow at an 8.2% CAGR from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 8.3 Billion: TMR Study

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,521 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global solar-assisted heat pump market is slated to expand at an 8.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.3 billion by the end of the 2023-2031 forecast period. The growth of this market is chiefly attributed to the rising quest for harnessing alternative energy sources, preferably renewable ones. In addition to this, solar-assisted heat pumps are highly energy efficient, reducing per-unit costs.
According to the United States Energy Information Administration, space heating and water heating account for almost 2/3rd of energy consumption across the country. Furthermore, domestic energy consumption across the country is likely to range between 0-15% from 2022-2050, as per the Annual Energy Outlook 2023 report. Naturally, the government is looking for ways to optimize this use and reduce adverse impacts on the environment. This is leading to enhanced uptake of solar-assisted heat pumps.
Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85531
Since the past decade, solar energy has made significant headway. According to reports, it has experienced an average annual growth rate of 33%. In China, it is expected that by 2030, the generation of combined solar and wind energy capacity is likely to exceed its intended target of 1.2 terawatts, accounting for 90% of the global market for upstream solar products. Likewise, in April 2023, Schrodes Greencoat and Innova Renewables Limited have announced a strategic partnership to construct and operate solar energy generation and battery storage projects across the U.K.
The partnership has an ambition of financing and developing 5 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next three to five years, building on the current Innova distribution connected pipeline of 1.5 GW across solar and storage. With such extensive investments planned across key countries, it is no surprise that the demand for solar-assisted heat pumps is expected to rise in the coming decades.
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85531<ype=S
Solar-assisted Heat Pumps Market: Key Growth Drivers
Solar-assisted Heat Pumps Market: Regional Outlook
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85531
Solar-assisted Heat Pumps: Key Market Players
Key manufacturers offering solar-assisted heat pumps as profiled in the report are as follows:
The industry consists of a substantial number of market players. Research & development to introduce environmentally-friendly product lines form the core aspect of these manufacturers. In addition, other expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and seeking regulatory approvals, are also relied upon.
Key developments in the Solar-assisted Heat Pumps Market
Solar-assisted Heat Pump Market Segmentation
By Type
By Application
By Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com