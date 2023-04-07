Arbnor Delija is a highly skilled and versatile business leader who has achieved remarkable success in the fields of business development, consulting, and investment.

Arbnor Delija is a multifaceted business leader and entrepreneur with an extraordinary blend of skills that make him a sought-after business consultant and accelerator in Zurich, Switzerland, and beyond. With a background in business administration, quantitative finance, and AI management, Arbnor has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in various fields of business that has made him stand out among his peers.

One of Arbnor's most remarkable accomplishments was leading the expansion of one of the biggest retailers in Europe, an experience that honed his leadership skills and business acumen. Arbnor's success in that role was a testament to his exceptional talent for understanding and navigating the complexities of the European retail market.

After his experience in retail, Arbnor switched to business consulting, where he found a true passion for helping early and growth-stage companies achieve their potential. He founded his own capital company, Pexma AG, which focuses on investing in and supporting companies in the areas of strategy, acquisition, succession planning, and corporate structures. Pixma AG is renowned for its unwavering commitment to partnering with companies to achieve their goals and realize their full potential.

Arbnor's success is driven by his passion for growth and his dedication to fostering a growth mindset among the companies he works with. He firmly believes that growth is not only possible but essential for companies to thrive, and he has an uncanny ability to spot opportunities for growth and expansion where others might not.

Arbnor's expertise in international financial structures is another area where he has established himself as a leading figure in the business world. His unique insight into the intricacies of global finance has enabled him to help companies navigate the complexities of moving their operations overseas or changing their financial structures. His experience in this area has made him the go-to consultant for companies looking to relocate their global business to Dubai, an increasingly popular destination for businesses looking to expand their reach in the Middle East.

Arbnor's unique approach to business development is a testament to his ability to see the big picture while also focusing on the details. He has an uncanny ability to identify potential risks and opportunities for growth, as well as the right strategies to capitalize on them. He is an expert in creating corporate structures that are agile and adaptable, allowing companies to respond quickly to changing market conditions and capitalize on new opportunities as they arise.

Pixma AG's commitment to investing in and supporting medium-sized companies with sales of up to CHF 100 million is a reflection of Arbnor's belief in the importance of nurturing and supporting businesses at every stage of their growth. His investment approach is highly selective, ensuring that only companies with the highest potential end up in their portfolio. This approach has enabled Pexma AG to build a portfolio of highly successful companies that have benefited immensely from their partnership with Arbnor and his team.

Arbnor's extensive network of contacts and experience as a multi-board member gives him valuable insight into a wide variety of business models. His ability to draw on this wealth of knowledge and expertise to help companies achieve their goals is unmatched, and he is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and respected business consultants in Europe.

