Solvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting





Brussels, April 7, 2023 - 5.45 pm CEST

Solvay today announced that it has published materials for its next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at the Square Brussels Meeting Center, Mont des Arts B-1000 Brussels, at 10.30 am CEST. All documents relating to this meeting are now available on www.solvay.com.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, among others the approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2022.

The Board will also propose to approve a total gross dividend of €4.05 per share, following the record financial performance of Solvay, with €3.2 billion underlying EBITDA, €1.1 billion free cash flow (reflecting higher profits, margin expansion and working capital discipline) and a record ROCE level.

Shareholders will also be asked to renew the following mandates of the Board of Directors:

The renewal of the mandate, for a four-year period, of Mrs Marjan Oudeman, an independent director and member of the Audit Committee.

The renewal of the mandate, for a one year period, of Mrs Rosemary Thorne, as an independant and Chair of the Audit Committee, to ensure a smooth transition of her Board duties.

The mandate of Mr Charles Casimir-Lambert will expire at the end of this Meeting; he has been a member of the Board since 2007, and an active member of the Finance Committee.

Furthermore, effective at the end of the same Meeting, Solvay announces the resignation of Mrs Laurence Debroux as director, entirely motivated by the increased and competing demands on her time, which will prevent her from contributing fully as a board member in the future.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Chairman Nicolas Boël expresses his sincere gratitude for the dedication and hard work of Mr Casimir-Lambert and acknowledges Ms. Laurence Debroux's decision, with appreciation for her contribution.





As a result, the Board of directors shall consist of 13 members of which 9 are independent directors and 6 women directors.





Meeting information:

Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on April 25, 2023 at 12.00 p.m. CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 9, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, they can exercise their rights either by granting a proxy or by participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner via the Lumi's AGM+ platform (www.lumiconnect.com). Additional details are available in the convening notice available on www.solvay.com.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in person or digitally, should declare their intentions no later than May 3, 2023. All questions can be addressed to ag.solvay@solvay.com by May 3, 2023 the latest.

Visit the Shareholders' Meeting dedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.