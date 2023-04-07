Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler is a brand synonymous with luxury and sophistication

Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler is crafting exquisite and bespoke pieces for high-end clients with unmatched precision and passion

Founded in 2004, the company has established itself as a leading manufacturer of high-end gemstones and bespoke jewelry for high-profile clients. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, Vikar Ahmed produces only the finest pieces made from the highest quality gems and diamonds.

Located in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, the brand is known for its attention to detail and expertise in rare diamonds and fine-colored stones. Rubies from Burma and Mozambique, emeralds from Colombia and Zambia, midnight blue sapphires, sea blue Paraiba tourmalines, high-quality spinels in all shades, as well as tanzanites, aquamarines, peridots, and garnets are just a few examples of the extensive range of exquisite stones used by Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler.

What sets Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler apart is their ability to offer gemstones in unique sizes and quality. This specialty has earned them a long-standing customer base, which includes well-known brands, internationally recognized jewelers, Asian royal houses, and international celebrities. Vikar Ahmed´s rare and exceptional gems, coupled with its unparalleled craftsmanship, result in the creation of luxurious jewelry pieces that are as unique and exclusive as the clients who wear them.

The journey towards crafting a fine gemstone piece begins with sourcing high-quality raw materials. This is a crucial first step that requires specialist knowledge and many years of experience. Vikar The Jeweler has managed to build an extensive network over the years, enabling them to source their raw materials from leading mines in Asia, Africa, and South America while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

The raw materials are then ground in Idar-Oberstein by experienced master lapidaries who recognize the natural potential in each stone and give it the perfect shape. This process is crucial in revealing the beauty and potential of each gemstone. The craftsmen at Vikar Ahmed use state-of-the-art machines to ensure that each gemstone is perfectly shaped before being set in the piece of jewelry.

The combination of this goldsmith's art with the most unique gemstones from all over the world gives rise to the luxury brand "NEO ART OF HAUTE JOAILLERIE", Made in Germany by Vikar Ahmed. This brand is a testament to the company's commitment to using only the highest quality materials and craftsmanship in their pieces.

Vikar Ahmed, The Jeweler's attention to detail and dedication to their craft is evident in every piece they create. Each piece is designed in Rome and manufactured in Germany, with the highest precision, craftsmanship, and strict quality standards. The goldsmiths at Vikar Ahmed work tirelessly to ensure that each piece is made to perfection, with extreme care, expertise, and precision when setting the gemstones in the jewelry.

In addition to the in-house collection, the brand also creates bespoke pieces of jewelry according to the client's specifications. To ensure that the client's vision is brought to life, a detailed watercolor drawing is created in advance, accompanied by a three-dimensional visualization. The craftsmen at Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler then manufacture the piece of jewelry, ensuring that every detail is perfectly executed.

Vikar Ahmed The Jeweler's commitment to quality and craftsmanship extends beyond their brand. The brand's passion for the world of gemstones is reflected in every aspect of its work, from sourcing the raw materials to designing and manufacturing the finished piece of jewelry.

