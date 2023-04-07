2023 Texas Country Music Awards Set for November 12 at Billy Bob’s Texas Jason Boland and the Stragglers Headline
This is the 7th year TCMA has presented the Texas Country Music Awards and we are excited that Texas Country icon Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headlining and finale our performer. ”FORT WORTH, TX, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards which again will be held in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards at the world’s largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas on Sunday, November 12, will include several top Texas Country Music performers including Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Coffey Anderson, Chad Cooke Band and many more.
— Linda Wilson
“We’re very excited to announce that the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards will be back in the Stockyards at Billy Bob’s Texas!” says Texas Country Music Association President Linda Wilson. She goes on, “This is the 7th year TCMA has presented the Texas Country Music Awards and we are extremely excited that none other than Texas Country icon Jason Boland and the Stragglers will be with us as the headliner and finale performer. We know it’s going to be one awesome event once again and look forward to honoring the artists, musicians, songwriters, venues, media, and others involved in the industry who are from and perform throughout the State of Texas and beyond.”
Twenty-six awards will be presented including the prestigious “TCMA Trailblazer Award” which has been presented in the past to Mark Chesnutt, Red Steagall, Gary P. Nunn, Radney Foster, Walt Wilkins, and Terry McBride. The 2023 Trailblazer Award will be presented to Jason Boland and honoring his 25-year tenure in the industry, and word is TCMA has some very special plans for presenting that award.
There will be performances by not only Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Chad Cooke Band, and Coffey Anderson, but also TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder, Country icon Ken Holloway and other Texas Country artists which will be announced as schedules are confirmed. In addition, each of the 5 Emerging Artist Finalists will have the opportunity to perform on the Acoustic Stage which is located in the center of Billy Bob’s showroom floor.
The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards is once again brought to you by Title Sponsors, the Fort Worth Stockyards, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and its entities, Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Mule Alley, Hyatt Place, Stockyards Hotel, Stockyards Station and Cowtown Coliseum. The 2023 local media partner is once again 95.9 KFWR The Ranch.
The Awards main ceremony will again be hosted by TCMA Spokesperson and Texas Country Artist, Brandon Rhyder and co-hosted by on-air personality with 95.9 The Ranch, Malone Ranger, who is also the reigning 2022 TCMA Broadcast Personality of the Year.
TCMA Executive Vice President Richard Wilson adds, “Each year after the Awards show we scratch our heads and say, ‘how are we going to top this next year?’ I mean it’s hard to top the past years with all the awards presented and the performances of artists like Doug Supernaw, Doug Stone, Cory Morrow, Neal McCoy, Aaron Watson and Roger Creager. But this year will be very special with Jason Boland and the Stragglers headlining and also receiving the Trailblazer Award. We are sure it will once again be epic. We can’t wait to be able to shine a light on the great music and those in the Texas Country Music industry once again. It’s most definitely going to be a blast and we’re so grateful for the Stockyards and Billy Bob’s. They never fail at helping us present the biggest event and weekend in Texas Country.”
TCMA and the Stockyards will again bring you “Texas Country Music Weekend” with several free live music events, activities, and special appearances by Texas Country Music artists. Friday, November 10 the Stockyards will present Texas Country Showcase with live acoustic performances from 3pm-8pm. Saturday, November 11 will be TCMA’s Texas Country Music Showdown hosted by TCMA Vice President Monty Dawson and TCMA Ambassador Erick Fayard. The Showdown consists of 8 bands who perform throughout the day and compete for the Grand Champion honor as well as 2nd and 3rd place, which will be announced at the Texas Country Music Awards on Sunday, November 12th. The Stockyards provide the judges and cash prizes for the winners. There will also be a free live music concert following the Texas Country Music Showdown with a live band that will be announced later.
Award nomination ballots will go online May 1st and nominations close June 15th. The TCMA Awards Voting Committee determine the top 5 Finalists based on the scoring system of Fan, TCMA Member and Awards Voting Committee nominations.
Finalists will be announced by June 25th and final round voting will begin July 1st and end August 15th. The results of the final round voting will be announced at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards ceremony on Sunday, November 12th at Billy Bob’s.
The Awards show production team include Executive Producer and TCMA Vice President Monty Dawson along with Billy Bobs’ Technical Producer John Zaskoda and staff at Billy Bob’s Texas who manages all staging and sound production, and Executive Director Chad Mauldin of Mauldin Studios who had directed Texas Country Music Awards since its inception.
TCMA’s genres cover primarily Country and Christian Country Music. TCMA has members not only from Texas but all over the United States and around the world. “We work diligently every day to assist, promote and support the industry and its artists by creating opportunities, marketing and promotion of its members and the Texas Country Music industry as a whole.” says Linda Wilson. “TCMA does not just organize and host the biggest Awards ceremony for the Texas Country Music industry. We have many projects already in place and more on the horizon all to benefit the industry, the artists and all of those behind the scenes that make it happen.”
Tickets will go on sale for the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards by early June and will be available through www.billybobstexas.com and through a link on www.texascountrymusic.org.
For more information about the Texas Country Music Association, its mission, goals and how to join, or to become a Sponsor of the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards or advertise in the event’s Souvenir Program, visit www.texascountrymusic.org.
