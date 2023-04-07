Submit Release
Giddings State School showcases student accomplishments at Open House and Family Day

By TJJD Communications

 

The Giddings State School was proud to host an Open House and Family Day at the campus on Saturday, March 25.

 

Family and loved ones spent time with their youth while visiting the campus and touring the Lone Star High School Southeast, where the students attend classes.

 

They were able to see their student’s work and meet the educators who make a difference in their youth’s life every day. The families viewed audio-visual displays, artwork, essays and all types of projects the students put on display in the hallways.

 

More than 100 visitors -- parents, siblings, and guardians -- came to this event, a joint effort hosted by community services and school staff. They passed through in two shifts.

 

 

The education staff has upgraded vocational and elective classes, adding Art, Animal Science, Creative Writing, and Money Matters classes, Jost said. The athletics teams, which participate in the TAPPS league, also are continuing to improve, she said.

 

More students are earning their NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certifications and the number of GED recipients and High School graduates continues to increase.

 

 

Families visiting for this event also played table games in the chapel and enjoyed a Frito pie lunch. Coordinators also took photo keepsakes for the families and youth.

 

Students helped with preparation for this large event and LSHS Student Council President A.G. chronicled it, taking the photos featured here. (And what a great job he did!)

Giddings State School showcases student accomplishments at Open House and Family Day

