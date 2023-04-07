Tundra swans shot and left to waste near Saint Maries in North Idaho

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,658 in the last 365 days.
Tundra swans are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, all six birds were killed during a closed season and their bodies were left to waste.
The swans are believed to have been killed on the weekend of March 25-26. The bodies of the birds were found approximately one mile upriver of Saint Maries on the Railroad Grade Road in a private, flooded field.
Anyone who might have seen or heard something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online.
A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges.