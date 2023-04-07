Tundra swans shot and left to waste near Saint Maries in North Idaho

Tundra swans are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, all six birds were killed during a closed season and their bodies were left to waste.

The swans are believed to have been killed on the weekend of March 25-26. The bodies of the birds were found approximately one mile upriver of Saint Maries on the Railroad Grade Road in a private, flooded field.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online.

A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges.