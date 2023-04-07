MDC and partners host free interpretive nature hikes in Hannibal April 22

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists Chapter will host two free interpretive nature hikes at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area in Hannibal on April 22.

The first hike will begin at 10 a.m. and focus on spring migratory bird identification. This hike will be led by Dr. Coelho, Professor of Biology at Quincy University, an avid birder and trained Missouri Master Naturalist volunteer. It is recommended that participants bring binoculars to observe birds. In addition to bird viewing, participants will learn about the conservation area, woodland habitat, and spring migratory birds. Registration for this hike is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gm.

The afternoon hike will start at 1 p.m. and be led by Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists. Participants will observe and learn about the conservation area, woodland habitat, flowering trees, and ephemeral wildflowers in bloom. Registration for this hike is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gW.

Participants should wear good hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather, and they should consider bringing a camera, water, and snacks. Each hike will last roughly one hour. Questions about these hikes can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.