Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) to Host Free Governmental Accounting Webinar

"Demystifying Deferrals" Governmental Accounting-focused webinar will take place on May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT.

Live CPE-Eligible Event Will Focus on Clarifying Resource Deferrals

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “Demystifying Deferrals,” slated to take place on May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CT). Frontline governmental accounting partners Becky Hammond, Rob Lemmon, and Dean Michael Mead will lead this discussion surrounding deferred outflows of resources and deferred inflows of resources unique to state and local governments. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 2 CPE credit(s).

“Demystifying Deferrals” seeks to bring clarity to accountants, auditors, finance officers, academics, and others regarding the confusion that surrounds deferrals. This informative event will explain in plain, non-technical terms what deferrals are, where they originate, their importance, and what they say about a government’s finances.

Those interested can register for this free live event here.

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705
chunt@cricpa.com

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

