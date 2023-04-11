Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) to Host Free Governmental Accounting Webinar

"Demystifying Deferrals" Governmental Accounting-focused webinar will take place on May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT.

Live CPE-Eligible Event Will Focus on Clarifying Resource Deferrals

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “Demystifying Deferrals,” slated to take place on May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CT). Frontline governmental accounting partners Becky Hammond, Rob Lemmon, and Dean Michael Mead will lead this discussion surrounding deferred outflows of resources and deferred inflows of resources unique to state and local governments. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 2 CPE credit(s).

“Demystifying Deferrals” seeks to bring clarity to accountants, auditors, finance officers, academics, and others regarding the confusion that surrounds deferrals. This informative event will explain in plain, non-technical terms what deferrals are, where they originate, their importance, and what they say about a government’s finances.

Those interested can register for this free live event here.