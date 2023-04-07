Submit Release
Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on May 4th

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2023 first-quarter results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

What:   Q1 2023 Glatfelter Earnings Conference Call
     
When:   Thursday, May 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
     
Participant Dial-in Number:   (323) 794-2551
    (800) 239-9838
     
Conference ID:    9192144
     
Webcast registry:   Q1 2023 Glatfelter Earnings Webcast
     
OR access via our website:   Glatfelter Webcasts and Presentations

You may preregister for the webcast to receive email alerts. Replay will be available, via the webcast link, approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of our earnings call.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com

Contacts:    
Investors: Media:  
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck  
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793  

  


Primary Logo

