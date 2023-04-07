Update: Lane and ramp closures on Iowa 27/Iowa 58 from U.S. 20 through Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls begin on Friday, April 14

Posted on: April 07, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 7, 2023 – Motorists in Cedar Falls need to be aware of a construction project on Iowa 27/Iowa 58 from U.S. 20 through Ridgeway Avenue that may slow down your trip. Construction on the first year of this multi-year project began on Monday, April 3.

Starting on Friday, April 14, weather permitting, you’ll be sharing the road in a head-to-head traffic pattern in the northbound lanes of Iowa 27/Iowa 58 to keep traffic moving while work takes place. The ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound Iowa 27/Iowa 58 will be closed and the southbound Iowa 27/Iowa 58 ramp to westbound U.S. 20 will also be closed.

A marked detour route using Hudson Road and Viking Road will help drivers get around closed ramps, but drivers should expect delays and may wish to consider alternate routes. Changeable messages signs will let drivers know about road closures and traffic pattern changes in the area.

Watch for updates as we expect the next major traffic switch to occur in late July. The closed ramps will reopen at that time, and the opposite ramps will close with a head-to-head traffic pattern in the southbound lanes of Iowa 27/Iowa 58.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us