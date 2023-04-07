ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Medical Properties Trust Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") MPW and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Medical Properties Trust securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Medical Properties Trust is a real-estate investment trust that acquires and develops net-leased healthcare facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America.

On February 23, 2023, Medical Properties Trust released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a real estate impairment charge of approximately $171 million related to four properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings, and announced a plan to write-off roughly $112 million in unbilled rent from the same client. On this news, shares of Medical Properties fell more than 8%.

If you purchased or otherwise own Medical Properties Trust securities and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

