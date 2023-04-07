SightMD Voted Best Lasik Surgery Practice & Best Ophthalmologist in the Boro

The Best of the Boro program has grown to be a coveted award for Queens' best businesses and this year SightMD has earned top honors in the 7th Annual Best of the Boro 2023.

HAUPPAGE, N.Y., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Best of the Boro program has grown to be a coveted award for Queens' best businesses and this year SightMD has earned top honors in the 7th Annual Best of the Boro 2023.

For the past four years SightMD has been named 'Best LASIK Surgery Practice' and this year was also named 'Best Ophthalmologist'. Distributed by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Best of the Boro® award is determined by votes from within the borough. A number of categories exist inside and outside the medical field, providing long-earned recognition to the hardest-working, most passionate businesses in the area. Individuals voting in the Ophthalmologist & Lasik Surgery Practice category are encouraged to consider the qualifications, accreditations, and communication skills of the dentist in question, as well as the technology and innovation of the office itself.

"I have been in practice in Queens since 1988 and with SightMD since 2016. Throughout that time I have witnessed astounding advances in our ability to correct, protect and restore vision over those years and have found the practice of ophthalmology to be a wonderfully gratifying profession. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have served our patients in Little Neck and to have been honored with The Best of Boro 2023 Award as Best Ophthalmologist and Best Lasik Surgery Practice." said Dr. Michael B. Gold.

Since 2005, the Best of Long Island business awards program has been identifying the top resident voted businesses on Long Island. Sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the contest reflects fourteen industry categories in which the individual awards are organized. There is an 8-month nomination period for Long Islanders to submit their favorite local businesses. Approximately fifteen nominees are selected to the ballot, and people may cast their votes daily during the voting period of October 1st through December 15th. The winners are announced early in the new year and recognized with the Best of Long Island logo, listed on the website and announced in the Winners Guide publication. The winners guide serves as a reliable, one-stop-source for local business recommendations, hand selected by patrons and residents across Long Island.

The SightMD team of physicians and specialty trained staff are dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of patient care. With 80 eye care providers, SightMD is New York's fastest growing ophthalmic provider group, offering patients and their families greater access to more comprehensive eye care services in more convenient locations. The doctors and staff of SightMD represent the region's most established, full-service comprehensive eye care provider. Many of the physicians at SightMD have been voted as 'TOP DOCTORS' in the New York Metro Area by Castle Connolly.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, spenza@sightgrowthpartners.com

LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE SightMD