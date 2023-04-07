XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz

GREENWICH, Conn., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO XPO, a leading provider of less-than-truckload ( LTL ) transportation in North America, has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year by third-party logistics company GlobalTranz, a technology-enabled shipping solutions provider that is part of the Worldwide Express family of brands. This is the third year in a row that XPO is receiving an award from GlobalTranz for commitment to excellence.

"XPO continues to go above and beyond for our shippers," said Mike Grayson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Worldwide Express brands. "This award is a testament to the company's ability to deliver superior customer service, and we are proud to honor our longstanding partner yet again."

Anthony Hoereth, senior vice president of sales for XPO, said, "Our entire organization is committed to providing the utmost value to shippers through exceptional service and technological innovation. We thank GlobalTranz for naming us National LTL Carrier of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration."

GlobalTranz selected this year's honorees based on six criteria: customer service, technological innovation, collaboration, financial performance, growth and overall excellence.

XPO's past recognitions from GlobalTranz have included LTL Carrier Partner of the Year in 2022 and the LTL Collaborator of the Year in 2021.

About XPO

XPO XPO is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .