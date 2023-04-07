Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Demand will Reach a Value of US$ 115.43 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% | Data Analysis by Transparency Market Research

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,649 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to research, the global in vitro diagnostics market was worth US$ 70.51 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.
As per the TMR market report, the in vitro diagnostics market is projected to observe promising growth during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of various diseases across the world. The increase in incidence of infectious diseases and rise in need for early treatment have led to advancements in in in vitro diagnostics. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the in vitro diagnostics industry.
In vitro diagnostic tests perform the function of detecting and identifying the specific infectious agent to establish its origin and enable healthcare professionals to provide the ideal treatment to a patient. These tests can also help in overcoming potential epidemics. In vitro diagnostics include next-generation sequencing tests that can detect genomic variations through DNA scans.
In addition, these tests help in monitoring the patient's overall health, identifying the disease, and enabling the healthcare professionals to prescribe an accurate line of treatment. Thus, precision in medicine and treatment is serving as a vital driver of the in vitro diagnostics market.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 70.51 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 115.43 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|6.3%
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2028
|No. of Pages
|222 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Technology Type, Application, End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Diasorin
In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers
In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Regional Prospects
Key Findings of the Report
In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape
These kits are designed for home testing and treatments. Self-testing kits are useful for early diagnosis and consistent patient monitoring. They are also important for curbing costs. Hence, the rising demand for self-testing kits is directly proportional to the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market. Further, advancements in diagnostic techniques according to the novel variants have opened new growth avenues for the global industry.
In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Segmentation
Technology Type
Application
End-user
Regions
