Wisconsin has the potential to become a global hub for electric vehicle production, according to a new report.

But the report from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC, found the state needs to address a number of challenges including “below-average productivity” and skilled worker shortages, to make the transition.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said easing the transition to electric vehicle production is key for the state to stay competitive.

“When it comes to this question of sustainability and climate change, I really look at it from the perspective of this new energy economy is coming,” Hughes said. “This opportunity is coming to Wisconsin, and it’s incumbent on us to take advantage of it.”

[Adapted from: Wisconsin could be a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicle production, but more skilled workers, training needed April 7, 2023 Wisconsin Public Radio]