New URI women’s lacrosse program looks to build a legacy

KINGSTON (WPRI) – This time next year, URI’s new women’s lacrosse team will be hitting the field. Head coach Jenna Slowey said that in taking the job last summer, she was excited for the opportunity to bring her vision to such an esteemed lacrosse like New England.

“Player-wise, recruiting-wise, we want gritty, resilient players. Big picture, we want to compete in this conference and we want to compete at a high level,” said Slowey. “A term we’ve been using is patiently aggressive.”

Richmond native Emma Hughes was the first student-athlete to commit. She’s since been helping her new coaches in building the program as an ambassador through the recruiting process.

“Being able to be a part of building a program here is just incredible,” Hughes said. “Putting my name on it and having been a part of building a legacy that is going to be around for years and years is just incredible.

“We’re selling a vision… What our brand can be,” Slowey said. “Finding the right kids that I think are really excited to put their stamp on something and build a legacy. That has been a huge benefit and huge pro for us.”

The team will begin play at Meade Stadium next spring with a series of exhibition games, followed by a full slate of NCAA games in 2025.

If you’d like to support the program, you can do so here.