Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Stevens Point, Wis.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Stevens Point, Wis. that occurred in the early morning of Friday, April 7, 2023.

 

At approximately 3:06 a.m., officers from Stevens Point Police Department were called to a residence on the 900 block of Fifth Ave for a report of a suspicious person outside of a residence. Upon arrival, officers located an individual outside a nearby home. Preliminary investigation indicates the individual discharged their weapon at the officers, who returned fire, striking the individual. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the individual was taken to a local hospital.

 

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. Involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Portage County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

