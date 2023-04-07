Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,677 in the last 365 days.

BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B1001894

 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                       

 

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at approximately 12:50 pm

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

 

 

ACCUSED: Treston R. Jordan

 

AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF

 

 

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Jeffrey Heath

 

AGE: 40

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police were notified that inmate, Treston R. Jordan, age 23, caused serious injuries to Correctional Officer, Jeffrey Heath, during an altercation, while at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) on 03/12/2023.

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, Jordan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on May 09, 2023 at 08:00 am hours for the above charge. Jordan remains incarcerated at SSCF.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/23 at 08:00 am

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

 

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)


You just read:

BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more