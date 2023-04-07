BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1001894

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at approximately 12:50 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Treston R. Jordan

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Jeffrey Heath

AGE: 40

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that inmate, Treston R. Jordan, age 23, caused serious injuries to Correctional Officer, Jeffrey Heath, during an altercation, while at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) on 03/12/2023.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Jordan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on May 09, 2023 at 08:00 am hours for the above charge. Jordan remains incarcerated at SSCF.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/23 at 08:00 am

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.