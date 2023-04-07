BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,677 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1001894
Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at approximately 12:50 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault of Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Treston R. Jordan
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Jeffrey Heath
AGE: 40
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that inmate, Treston R. Jordan, age 23, caused serious injuries to Correctional Officer, Jeffrey Heath, during an altercation, while at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) on 03/12/2023.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Jordan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on May 09, 2023 at 08:00 am hours for the above charge. Jordan remains incarcerated at SSCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/23 at 08:00 am
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
