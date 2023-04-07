Submit Release
Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates Airbnb, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating violations of securities laws and/or other business practices involving the directors and officers of Airbnb, Inc. (“Airbnb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABNB).

If you are a purchaser of Airbnb common stock and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Radhika Gupta (rgupta@lowey.com) or Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) you can call us at 914-733-7256 to know more about this investigation.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg


