Cryptomeria Capital Launches Multifunctional Venue in Singapore

Singapore, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VC will join SkyArk Studio's blockchain hub for leading industry players in the region

Crypto venture capital firm Cryptomeria Capital announces the launch of the space within the largest blockchain incubator hub in Singapore — an initiative spearheaded by Web3 gaming veteran SkyArk Studios.





Cryptomeria Capital will use the venue to organize industry events and invite projects for scaling up and incubation. The space will also serve as a gateway to Asia for the fund’s portfolio companies. Teams that receive investments from Cryptomeria Capital will be able to secure a spot to be showcased at this Singapore site as well. Full-suite data network PARISQ will be the first portfolio project to take advantage of this opportunity.

Vadim Krekotin, Founding Partner of Cryptomeria Capital: “We’re extremely excited to be part of SkyArk’s endeavour — especially because we have previously invested in this company. Considering the impressive dynamic of the Asian blockchain sector and the ever-increasing pace of mass adoption in the region, it's been a dream for many to expand and invest here. We’re excited to contribute to the Singapore Web3 ecosystem. Our presence in the hub will be a value add to our portfolio companies, serving as an entry point and a bridge to a promising and exciting market.”

Kelvin Chua, Co-founder of SkyArk: “SkyArk is delighted to form strategic partnerships with Cryptomeria Capital to grow the Web3 blockchain community through incubators, accelerators, and hackathon events; implement joint R&D on innovative decentralized governance technologies, DAO infrastructures, and Metaverses.”

Tom Tirman, CEO of PARSIQ: "PARSIQ is delighted to announce our partnership with Cryptomeria Capital and SkyArk Studios on this accelerator hub in Singapore – we are excited to work alongside such innovative and forward-thinking companies.

The region has already demonstrated impressive growth in the blockchain space and it feels like the talent is at the tipping point of enormous innovation. PARSIQ is committed to continue this drive forward by providing innovative projects with cutting edge blockchain data solutions, and we look forward to the exciting synergies which lie ahead in this initiative."

The hub is already home to multiple promising Web3 gaming projects such as Legends Arise, House of Heroes, and others.

Cryptomeria Capital is a crypto fund backed by blockchain industry experts. The focus is exclusively on ventures, tokens, and projects related to blockchain technology and crypto assets. The firm has a corporate partnership with Axon Partners Group, an international consulting and investment firm that has backed over 50 companies and trades on the BME Growth Market under the ticker “APG”.

SkyArk Studio is Singapore s leading blockchain game studio and envisions building a platform that supports multiple game titles and offers NFT interoperability across titles. Enabling traditional studios to launch web3 projects. Providing Gamefi-as-a-service and becoming a partner to every chain.

PARSIQ is a full-suite data network for building the backend of all Web3 dApps & protocols. The Tsunami API provides blockchain projects with real-time and historical data querying abilities. Data Lake APIs allow complex data querying & filtering for any project; specifically designed and tailored to their data needs. Supported chains: Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Arbitrum.

